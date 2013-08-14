News Review - BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -9.29% at the price of $1.27 recently,the company gained a total traded volume of 189,610.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $1.38. So far, the company’s stock is up 15.45% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -75.34%. Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012, to the Company regarding the Property, which consists of approximately 105,000 hectares.



Has BLUF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) reported the gain of 11.05% and at the price of $ 1.27 with the recent traded volume of 261,887.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $1.16. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 60.79 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.19 - $1.29. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 29.69%. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) rose 15.71% at the price of $0.810 after opening at $0.72. Stock traded recently with the total tradedvolume of 263,771.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 60,928.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.69, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.93. PURE beta value stands at 0.73 points. Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE) is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of bioscience products. PURE’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver, and its initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC).



Will PURE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) reported the gain of 20.73%, at $0.248, with the overall traded volume of 2.09 million shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 32.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.06 and $0.27 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.27. Its introductory price for the day was $0.21. Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions. The Company operates in two segments: Appalachia Mining Operations and Illinois Basin Mining Operations. Patriot is also a United States producer of metallurgical quality coal.



Why Should Investors Buy PCXCQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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