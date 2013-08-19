News Review - Brigus Gold Corp (USA) (NYSEMKT:BRD), Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG), Banro Corporation (USA) (NYSEMKT:BAA), Rubicon Minerals Corp. (USA) (NYSEMKT:RBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brigus Gold Corp (USA) (NYSEMKT:BRD), Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG), Banro Corporation (USA) (NYSEMKT:BAA), Rubicon Minerals Corp. (USA) (NYSEMKT:RBY)



Brigus Gold Corp (USA) (NYSEMKT:BRD) increased 0.67% and closed at $0.604 on a traded volume of 1.44 million shares, in comparison to 751,182.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -35.74%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $140.06 million and its total outstanding shares are 231.89 million. Brigus Gold Corp. (Brigus) is a mining company. The Company is engaged in the extraction, processing, and refining of gold deposits, as well as related activities, including the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties principally located in North America.



What was the Moving Force behind BRD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BRD



Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) soared 2.75% and closed at $12.33 on a traded volume of 1.25 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 840,446.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.95and $12.35. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.



For How Long NOG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Banro Corporation (USA) (NYSEMKT:BAA) dropped down -4.56% and closed at $0.945. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.13%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.62 and $5.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.03. Its introductory price for the day was $1.03, with the overall traded volume of 1.13 million shares. Banro Corporation (Banro) is a Canada-based gold exploration company. The Company holds, through four wholly owned subsidiaries, a 100% interest in four gold properties, which are known as Twangiza, Namoya, Lugushwa and Kamituga.



Why Should Investors Buy BAA After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Rubicon Minerals Corp. (USA) (NYSEMKT:RBY), after opening its shares at the price of $1.08, jumped up +2.33% to close at $1.76 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.08 million shares, in comparison to 604,485.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.11 and $3.92 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.82. Its introductory price for the day was $8.9. Rubicon Minerals Corporation (Rubicon) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and base-metal exploration properties both through Company funded and partner-funded exploration.



Will RBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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