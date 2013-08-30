News Review - Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP),Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP),Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX)



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) shares traded up +2.99% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0172 recently.



The share price of CERP is currently trading within the range of $0.02 to $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $ 3.09M shares. Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line).



Why Should Investors Buy CERP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV) shares traded up +0.65% during the current trading session, hitting $1.54 recently. The share price of OEDV is currently trading within the range of $1.50 to $1.61. Company’s beta value stands at +1.20 points.



OEDV current trading volume is 202,993.00, while its average volume is 79,598.00 shares. Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., (Osage) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with reserves and production in the country of Colombia and the state of Oklahoma.



Will OEDV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) trading with an down of -2.65%, along with the trading price of $58.85up till now, while its today’s opening price was $60.45.



TRBAA recently gained a volume of 288,276.00 shares, while its average volume is 393,521.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $48.38 - $67.50, while today, up until 1:33PM, its minimum price was $58.75.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it gain+3.97%. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) stock hit its highest price at $0.14, after starting its trade at $0.14. Company reported a increase of +0.37% at the price of $0.137recently and its current day range is from $0.13 to $0.14.



BMMCF total market capitalization remained $ 69.61M. Its current volume is 583,434.00 0 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 2.92M shares. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



For How Long NVLX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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