News Review - Cosan Limited (USA) (NYSE:CZZ), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI), LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cosan Limited (USA) (NYSE:CZZ), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI), LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF)



Cosan Limited (USA) (NYSE:CZZ) opened the session at $15.50, remained amid the day range of $14.94 - $15.51, and closed the session at $14.97. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.29% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.43 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 921,115 shares. Cosan Limited engages in sugar and ethanol, fuel, logistics services, lubricants, and piped natural gas businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North America, and other countries.



Has CZZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) traded with volume of 1.39 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 915,267 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.46 - $23.29. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.98% and closed its session at $16.09. The market capitalization of the stock remained 403.70 million. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family homes. The company offers homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented buyers. It also engages in rental of previously owned homes that are purchased and improved by the company.



Has BZH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) exchanged 1.38 million shares and the average volume remained 517,599 shares. The stock dropped -9.35% and closed the session at $15.52. The beta of the stock remained 2.01 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.26. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 75.25 million. W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties.



Why Should Investors Buy WTI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF) gained volume of 1.37 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.47 million shares. The stock decreased -1.44% and finished the session Wednesday at $10.95. The EPS of the stock remained 1.40. The one month of the stock was +3.6% and three month trend remained positive +26.01%. LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. designs, develops, and markets technology-based learning products and related proprietary content for children worldwide.



Will LF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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