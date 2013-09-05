News Review - E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN), Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) , Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN), Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) , Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) shares traded up +19.53% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0759 recently.



The share price of EWSI is currently trading within the range of $0.05 to $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 257.25 million. Global Green, Inc., a development stage company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Green International, Inc., owns rights to manufacture, distribute, market, and sell a Salmonella and Antigen vaccine for poultry industry.



What was the Moving Force behind EWSI On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on LBMH



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN) shares traded up +3.12% during the current trading session, hitting $0.42 recently. The share price of JAMN is currently trading within the range of $0.38 to $0.42. Company’s beta value stands at 7.39 points.



JAMN current trading volume is 228,449.0, while its average volume is 385,334.00 shares. Jammin Java Corp., doing business as Marley Coffee, engages in the roasting, marketing, and distribution of coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States



For How Long JAMN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) is trading with an drop of -14.29%, along with the trading price of $0.0012 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0016.



APDN recently gained a volume of 15.36M shares, while its average volume is 17.79 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.12- $0.01, while today, up until 1:00M, its minimum price was $0.0012.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -40%. Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy EPAZ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) stock hit its highest price at $0.02, after starting its trade at $0.02. Company reported an decrease of -5.95% at the price of $0.0158recently and its current day range is from $0.02 to $0.02.



WBSI total market capitalization remained $11.38 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 720.22 million. Its current volume is 11.52 million in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 18.59 million shares. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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