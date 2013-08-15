News Review - Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE)



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) opened the session at $0.12, remained amid the day range of $0.11 - $0.12, and closed the session at $0.120. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.50% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.73 million shares. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI).



For How Long EKDKQ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded with volume of 47.85 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 45.17 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.16 - $15.07. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.00% and closed its session at $14.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.33 billion. Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and marketing semiconductor devices worldwide. Its products for data storage and retrieval comprise dynamic random access memory (DRAM) products, including DDR2 and DDR3 for use as main system memory in computers and servers; and other specialty DRAM memory products, such as DDR and DDR2 mobile low power DRAM.



Has MU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) exchanged 44.83 million shares and the average volume remained 25.56 million shares. The stock escalated +0.99% and closed the session at $11.04. The beta of the stock remained 1.67 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.39. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 524.16 million. BlackBerry Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless solutions worldwide. It provides platforms and solutions for access to email, voice, instant messaging, short message service, Internet and Intranet-based applications, and browsing through the development of integrated hardware, software, and services.



Will BBRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE) dropped volume of 3.42 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.03 million shares. The stock decreased -2.02% and finished the session Wednesday at $2.42. The EPS of the stock remained -0.60. The one month of the stock was -40.39% and three month trend remained negative -22.44%. Merge Healthcare Incorporated develops software solutions that facilitate the sharing of images to create an electronic healthcare experience for patients and physicians worldwide.



Will MRGE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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