News Review - Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO), Key Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:KEG), UBS AG (US Listing)(NYSE:UBS), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO), Key Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:KEG), UBS AG (US listing)(NYSE:UBS), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS)



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO) decreased -0.31% and closed at $6.48 on a traded volume of 3.5 million shares, in comparison to 6.23 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -49.66%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and its total outstanding shares are 715.46 million. Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development, mining and production company. The Company owns and operates mines worldwide.



Has EGO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:KEG) soared +3.07% and closed at $8.74 on a traded volume of 3.59 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.82 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 32.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.61 and $9.55. Key Energy Services, Inc. (Key) is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to major oil companies, foreign national oil companies and independent oil and natural gas production companies. Key’s services include rig-based and coiled tubing-based well maintenance and workover services.



For How Long KEG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



UBS AG (US listing)(NYSE:UBS) jumped up 0.93% and closed at $18.53. So far in three months, the stock is down -10.18%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.62 and $21.61 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.56. Its introductory price for the day was $18.12, with the overall traded volume of 200.00 shares. UBS AG is a client-focused financial services company that offers a combination of wealth management, asset management and investment banking services on a global and regional basis.



For How Long UBS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), after opening its shares at the price of $15.87, dropped -0.37% to close at $16.21for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.47 million shares, in comparison to 2.24 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $14.66 and $20.60 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.66. Its introductory price for the day was $15.87. Barclays PLC (Barclays) is a global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services.



Will BCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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