News Review - Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO)



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) gained 2.56% recently, while trading on 16.59M shares, at the price of $2.40. The stock changed hands in a range of $2.35 to $2.46 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $4.11B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.09 on Mar 25, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $5.44 on May 29, 2013. Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



For How Long FNMA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) added 6.80% recently, in the current trading session, at $7.87 with a total volume of 8.48M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 10.40M shares. It floated in a range of $7.35 to $7.93 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 2.12. Its market capitalization now moved to about $2.64B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.36 or above $7.93. AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia.



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) recently recorded up of 2.23% and was moving within a range of $2.24 -$2.33, its current trading price is $2.28. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 6.09M shares, versus an average volume of 11.75M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.26 on Dec 31, 2012 and $5.00 was the best price in the same period. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Will FMCC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO) added 14.66% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $300.86M. The share price, after opening at $0.58, hit a high of $0.67 and hovered above $0.55, while its recent trading price was $0.657. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 4.80M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 829,853.00 shares. Pan Global, Corp., formerly Savvy Business Support, Inc. (Savvy), is a startup company. The Company is engaged in focused on developing environmentally sustainable energy and infrastructure projects and technologies.



Why Should Investors Buy PGLO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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