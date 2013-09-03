News Review -Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) ICICI Bank Limited (ADR) (NYSE:IBN) the Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) ICICI Bank Limited (ADR) (NYSE:IBN) The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE).



Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) decreased -0.04% and closed at 46.16 on a traded volume of 2.90million shares, in comparison to 2.20 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 11.1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $29.44 billion and its total outstanding shares are 637.83 million.



Will BEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Franklin Resources Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships.



ICICI Bank Limited (ADR) (NYSE:IBN) plunged -0.65% and closed at $26.02 on a traded volume of 2.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.53 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -42.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90.



Will IBN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services to corporate and retail customers in 19 countries, including India.



The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) dropped-0.31% and closed at $47.92. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.66%. The 52-week range for the stock is $37.10 and $52.61 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $48.33. Its introductory price for the day was $48.16, with the overall traded volume of 2.86 million shares.



Will ALL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of personal property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement and investment products primarily in the United States.



Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) after opening its trade at the price of $37.67, dropped -1.12% to close at $37.20 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.87 million shares, in comparison to 2.41 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $33.02 and $42.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $37.78.



Will NE Get Buyers Even After the Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Noble Corporation operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company offers contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Its drilling fleet consists of 14 semisubmersibles, 14 drill ships, 49 jackups, and 2 submersibles, including 11 units.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/