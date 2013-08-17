News Review: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG)



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) stock moved up +0.57% and finished the day at $15.92. The day started out with a higher opening price of $15.84, versus its prior close of $15.83.The company traded with the total volume of 3.18 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.22 million shares. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +1.79. Its year to date performance remained progressive +44.46%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing.



Why Should Investors Buy IPG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK) percentage change mounted +1.35% to close at $5.25 with the total traded volume of 3.15 million shares, and average volume of 1.64 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost -33.46%. During last trade its minimum price was $5.07 and it gained its highest price of $5.42.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (Endeavour) is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of silver mining properties in Mexico and in exploration in Chile.



Will EXK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH) started its trading session with the price of $2.85 and closed at $2.91 by scoring +1.75%. RSH’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.12 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.45 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a positive move of +5.43%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +37.26%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $1.90 - $4.28.

RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) is engaged in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



For How Long RSH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -1.19%.Year to date performance of the stock remained negative with the decline of -76.76%. NBG traded with volume of 3.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.92 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $4.16 while it started its day-trade at $4.28. Its 52-week price range was $2.85 - $32.50.



National Bank of Greece SA (the Bank) is a Greece-based financial institution. It offers a range of integrated financial services, including corporate and investment banking.



Has NBG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/