News Review - Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), MGM Resorts International(NYSE:MGM), KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), MGM Resorts International(NYSE:MGM), KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY)



Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR) ended lower -1.58% and complete the day at $19.29. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.02million. After opening at $19.46, the stock hit as high as $19.56. However, it traded between $15.62 and $22.98 over the last twelve months. Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells products and services that provide network infrastructure for networking requirements of service providers, enterprises, governments, and research and public sector organizations worldwide.



Has JNPR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD) closed yesterday at $13.37, a +1.75% increase. Around 7.99 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 7.04 million shares. The company is now valued at around $56.15 billion.



For How Long BBD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MGM Resorts International(NYSE:MGM) moved +2.28 percent higher at $19.70 and traded between $19.22 and $19.72 after opening the day at $19.31. Its performance over the last five days remained +2.07%, which stands at -4.32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +69.24%. MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts. The company operates in two segments, Wholly Owned Domestic Resorts and MGM China.



Will MGMContinue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY)’s shares rose, gaining +1.25 percent to close at $13.00. The stock is up around +54.39% this year and +61.79% for the last 12 months. Around 7.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 10.66 million shares. KeyCorp. operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various banking services in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy KEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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