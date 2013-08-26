News Review: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM), Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM), Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) opened its shares at the price of $86.32 for the day. Its closing price was $88.17 after gaining +2.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.86 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.53 million shares. The beta of OXY stands at1.23.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy OXY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL) percentage change surged +1.03% to close at $25.51 with the total traded volume of 3.78 million shares, and average volume of 1.84 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.10 - $25.52, while its day lowest price was $24.74 and it hit its day highest price at $25.52.



Newell Rubbermaid Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and commercial products worldwide.



Will NWL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) started its trading session with the price of $20.54 and closed at $20.57 by scoring +0.29%. KIM’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.78 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.80 million shares. The beta of KIM stands at 1.90. Day range of the stock was $20.41 -$20.62.



Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America.



For How Long KIM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) ended its day with the loss of -0.36% and closed at the price of $44.79 after opening at $44.92. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.71 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.96 million shares.



Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores and Internet Websites in the United States.



Will M Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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