News Review - Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)



Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) volume of 1.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.64 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.10 - $31.20 and the day range was $29.60 - $30.05.The stock opened the session at $29.95, remained amid the day range of $29.60 - $30.05, and closed the session at $30.04. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.74% in previous trading session. Sealed Air Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Food & Beverage (F&B), Institutional & Laundry (I&L), and Protective Packaging.



For How Long SEE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) traded 1.08 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.66 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.96 - $27.04. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.38%, while its closing price stayed at 23.96. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.07 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -3.04%. UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.



For How Long UDR will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) volume of the stock was 1.07 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 968,576 shares. The stock boosted +0.16% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $49.17. The stock traded 1.07 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 968,576 shares. Celanese Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products. The company operates in four segments: Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates.



Will CE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) traded with volume of 102,674 shares. The stock grew +0.16% and finished the trading at $79.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.78 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy BND After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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