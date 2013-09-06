News Review - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO), GenVec Inc(NASDAQ:GNVC), Apollo Investment Corp.(NASDAQ:AINV), Intersil Corp(NASDAQ:ISIL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO), GenVec Inc(NASDAQ:GNVC), Apollo Investment Corp.(NASDAQ:AINV), Intersil Corp(NASDAQ:ISIL).



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO) ended higher +0.16% and complete the day at $18.66. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 300.00 million. After opening at $18.69, the stock hit as high as $18.83. However, it traded between $10.01 and $19.25 over the last twelve months.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the labels, including Rockstar Games and 2K. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto brand,



For How Long TTWO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GenVec Inc(NASDAQ:GNVC) closed yesterday at $0.430, a +10.42% increase. Around 1.15 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 271,896 shares. The company is now valued at around $5.57 million.



GenVec, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that uses differentiated and proprietary technologies to create therapeutics and vaccines.



For How Long GNVC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Apollo Investment Corp.(NASDAQ:AINV) moved +0.25 percent higher at $7.93 and traded between $7.92 and $7.99 after opening the day at $7.95. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.51%, which stands at -0.50% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.08%.



Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and operates as a closed-end management investment company. The company invests in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions



For How Long AINV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Intersil Corp(NASDAQ:ISIL) trade to close at $10.71. The stock is up around 34.55% this year and 28.42% for the last 12 months. Around 1.13 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.54 million shares.



Intersil Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog, mixed-signal, and power management integrated circuits (ICs) for applications in the industrial and infrastructure, personal computing, and consumer electronics markets



Can ISIL Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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