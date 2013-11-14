News Review - the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE:PHM), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE:PHM), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI)



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) showed a volume of 7.12 million shares by the end of last trade whereas the average volume of the stock remained 4.30 million shares. The stock opened the session at $14.78 but then moved to $15.11. At that price, the stock showed a negative performance of 1.68%. The AES Corporation (AES) owns a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses on five continents in 27 countries, with total capacity of approximately 44,200 megawatts and distribution networks. It owns and operates two types of businesses. In its Generation business, it owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to wholesale customers, such as utilities and other intermediaries.



Will AES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE:PHM) opened the session at $16.69 and closed the session at $17.03. The stock showed a positive performance of 1.61% in previous trading session. Traded with volume of 6.98 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 9.65 million shares. PulteGroup, Inc. (PulteGroup) is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries engage primarily in the homebuilding business. PulteGroup also has mortgage banking operations, conducted principally through Pulte Mortgage LLC (Pulte Mortgage), and title operations. Homebuilding, its core business, includes the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.



For How Long PHM will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN) opened the session at $8.53and closed the session at $8.62. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.12% in previous trading session. Traded with volume of 6.84 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 6.42 million shares. The beta of the stock remained 1.98. Banco Santander SA is a Spain-based commercial bank. The Bank operates principally in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Latin American countries and the United States. It operates four segments: Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and Sovereign. Continental Europe segment covers all retail banking business, wholesale banking and asset management and insurance conducted in Europe,



Why Should Investors Buy SAN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI) the stock advanced 5.57% and finished the session at $12.31. Traded with volume of 6.55 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.18 million shares. The beta of the stock remained 2.53. MBIA Inc. (MBIA) together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry and is a provider of asset management advisory services. These activities are managed through three business segments: United States public finance insurance, structured finance and international insurance, and advisory services.



Will MBI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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