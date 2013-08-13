News Review - the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN), American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN), American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)



The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened the session at $64.26, remained amid the day range of $63.67 - $64.43, and closed the session at $63.93. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.24% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 8.01 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.93 million shares. The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. Its Media Networks segment engages in broadcast television network, television production and distribution, television stations, broadcast radio networks and stations, and publishing and digital operations.



Has DIS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) traded with volume of 7.97 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 8.99 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $39.75 - $64.65. The stock showed a negative movement of +3.15% and closed its session at $43.85. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.67 billion. The Mosaic Company produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the agriculture industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Phosphates and Potash.



For How Long MOS will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) exchanged 1.72 million shares and the average volume remained 1.51 million shares. The stock dropped -0.39% and closed the session at $40.98. The beta of the stock remained 2.54 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.40. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 79.20 million. Trinity Industries, Inc. provides products and services to the industrial, energy, transportation, and construction sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Sweden.



Why Should Investors Buy TRN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) gained volume of 6.73 million shares, while the average volume remained 13.03 million shares. The stock decreased -0.58% and finished the session Monday at $47.75. The EPS of the stock remained 4.45. The one month of the stock was +2.16% and three month trend remained positive +8.08%. American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services for the commercial, institutional, and individual customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: AIG Property Casualty, and AIG Life and Retirement.



Will AIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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