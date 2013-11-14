News Review -USEC Inc.(NYSE:USU), Meritor Inc(NYSE:MTOR), AK Steel Holding Corporation(NYSE:AKS), Meritor Inc(NYSE:MTOR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on:USEC Inc.(NYSE:USU), Meritor Inc(NYSE:MTOR), AK Steel Holding Corporation(NYSE:AKS), Meritor Inc(NYSE:MTOR)



USEC Inc.(NYSE:USU) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 55.68%. The stock closed at $10.01 after gaining total volume of 5.40 million shares. Its opening price was $6.74. So far, the company’s stock isdown -45.8% in the three months period. USEC Inc. (USEC) is a global energy company, is a supplier of low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants.



Has USU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Meritor Inc(NYSE:MTOR)reported the gain of 1.76% and closed at $6.93 with the total traded volume of5.10 million shares. The stock's opening price was $6.34. The company has a total market capitalization of $675.30M.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $ 3.83 - 8.50.Meritor, Inc. (Meritor) is a global supplier of a range of integrated systems and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors.



Has MTOR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AK Steel Holding Corporation(NYSE:AKS) ended its day with the rise of 0.19%. It was closed at the price of $5.23 after making itsopening at $5.14. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.27M million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.25M shares.During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $5.12, while it scored its top level for the day at $5.32. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AK Holding) is an integrated producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel and, together with AK Holding, the Company).



Why Should Investors Buy AKS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Meritor Inc(NYSE:MTOR) reported the gain of 1.76%, to close at $6.93 with the overall traded volume of 5.10 million shares.So far, in the past three months, the stock is down-11.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.83 - 8.50.Meritor, Inc. (Meritor) is a global supplier of a range of integrated systems and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors.



Will MTOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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