News Site Offers Aggregate News from Multiple Sources

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- News junkies needing their fix normally shift between several different news sites and webpages. Often having to tunnel through webpages and sign in pages, it quickly detracts from getting the news and information. For those who are on the go, this is a definite downside. Besides, what about those who commute and have to look at their news on smartphones and tablets?



Metanews.com is a news collection site. Headings provide various news and magazine titles, links below highlight news of relative interest. Each site is easy to read, easy to find and links are easy to click. Perfect for those on the go.



“Metanews.com was born out of necessity more than anything. While some sites concentrate solely on news and some sites concentrate on topics of specialized interest, metanews.com tries to find the medium between the two. I think it has been pretty successful,” said Jon Dereck, technical developer for metanews.com.



Metanews.com runs a gambit of news and information sites. Ranging from business news and information to life and living tips, there is something for everyone on metanews.com. Sites like:



- Sciencedaily

- Lifehacker

- Reuters

- New Scientist

- Digg

- Business Insider

- Mayoclinic

- Slashdot

- And many more



Each newsworthy website has a list of linked articles. Conveniently, none of the sites require passwords or sign-ins. Click the link and begin reading.



“So many simply want to read something and avoid signing into a site or logging in. This takes time, and time is something many of us simply do not have. Metanews.com is simple and streamlined. No fancy colors, webpages or drop menus. Point, click and read. It is that simple,” continued Dereck.



Metanews.com also has a substantial archive of previous postings. Click an archive’s posting link and be taken to the page with the links from that day.



Those interested should visit www.metanews.com and see for themselves.



