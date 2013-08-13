News Update for "MXI Corp" Zhongli City Taiwan: "Chinese Builders" are Ganging to #1 Team Elite Adam Paul Green's Xocai Multi-Level Income Solutions for "Direct Sales" Professionals in Kawasaki, Asahikawa and Joetsu Japan JP.GF JA09

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Inspired by centuries of European tradition and infused with high-antioxidant and flavonoid-rich chocolate, the Xoçai Sipping Xocolate is the ultimate chocolate experience. Xoçai Sipping Xocolate will be to the chocolate lover what espresso is to the coffee connoisseur. Our Company’s mission is simple; we promote good health, well-being, and the opportunity for an abundant life through our Healthy Chocolate, Xoçai.



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Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Healthy Energy drink contains a free radical-fighting powerhouse: XoVita™



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