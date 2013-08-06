New Sailor Moon Anime Will Be Diffused Globally This Winter on NicoVideo

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- A year ago, when a new Sailor Moon anime had been introduced, fanatics around the globe became extremely enthusiastic. Regrettably, the cartoons that was meant to air this season failed to push through leaving the huge Sailor Moon fanbase simply unhappy.



However, popular idol group, Momoiro Clover Z . announced to the entire world that the classic magical girl anime will certainly be coming back, but significantly later than the summer 2013 plan which was guaranteed previously. On this occasion, the new Sailor Moon anime is going to be launched next winter and it will probably be streamed globally through Niconico Douga.



Momoiro Clover Z , who is a Japanese idol group, consisting of five girls with energetic performances integrated to elements of ballet, gymnastics, and action movies, made this brand-new statement during a Sailor Moon 20th anniversary celebration which was streamed live on Niconico. The idol group was one of the people who made the announcement that Sailor Moon was getting a new anime a year ago together with the manga’s author, Naoko Takeuchi.



Sailor Moon is actually a Japanese manga series that redefined the magical girl genre, as prior magical girls did not use their powers to fight evil, nevertheless this has grown to be one of the regular archetypes of the genre. This was the very first animated depiction of the authentic manga character developed by Naoko Takeuchi.



Sailor Moon is presently celebrating its 20th anniversary since the debut of its manga. The celebrations include things like a live-action stage musical as well as many live activities, the release of different new products and the brand new anime. The manga was written by Naoko Takeuchi and published by Kodansha. Additionally, it spawned certainly one of the most loved magical girl anime series during the 90’s which has been distributed worldwide and was basically translated in many different foreign languages.



