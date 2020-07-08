NewsBreak.com Bringing the Latest News and Updates from the Nation

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- NewsBreak.com, the #1 News App in the nation is pleased to present their exclusive page and breaking news in Phoenix for the local readers. From featured local news to the ongoing pandemic news, readers can now find the hottest news from the city, the nation and from around the world. Users can simply download the app on their mobile phones and stay abreast with the happenings around them. Bringing the most recent news about the pandemic and how it has hit Arizona, the app also has a live chart on the US Coronavirus updates with the confirmed cases, recovered and number of deaths. It is indeed a devastating pandemic which has hit the world economies as well as the lives of millions of people across the world.



In continuation with the news on COVID-19, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego points out the crisis the city is undergoing with regards to coronavirus testing. There is reportedly a shortage in the resources for testing due to the surging cases in Arizona. These and many more live updates can be found on this news platform. For those who are interested in business news and how the pandemic has affected the financial markets, download the app right away. The site gathers news from all the major news channels and websites and posts it here.



Readers can now benefit from getting the most recent news not just from one or two sources but different news sources put together. They can also save time hopping from one channel to another or one news portal to another. It is not just a news portal but a community as well where readers can share their voices, opinions and comments. The editors here bring to surface the most impactful, relevant and genuine news from across the country and the world; so that the readers can benefit from the news updates right at their fingertips. Click on the link below to get breaking news in Phoenix at this instant.



To know more visit https://www.newsbreak.com/arizona/phoenix



About https://www.newsbreak.com/

News Break is the Nation's #1 Intelligent Local New App which is available on both App Store and Google Play. With national and international news across categories, the app helps readers stay on top with latest updates each and every day.



Media Contact

Jeff Zhang

Address: 2350 Mission College Blvd, Mountain View, California 95054

Email: Pr@Newsbreak.com

Website: https://www.newsbreak.com/arizona/phoenix