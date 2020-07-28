NewsBreak.com Brings Local Headlines and Breaking News in Phoenix to the Fingertips

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- NewsBreak.com, the intelligent local news platform brings a personalized news reading experience. Now featuring breaking news in phoenix, News Break also helps readers connect with their local communities via local news, lifestyle stories, ongoing politics, crime updates, sports events and many more. What's more is that users get to read what they like as the app gathers only the relevant stories that matter to the readers. It is not just a site for news but a community where local bloggers and content creators can thrive. They can share their stories and experiences on this platform; it is also a social cause to help build a local-news ecosystem to support small publishers around the nation.



Catch the breaking news in Phoenix by downloading the app right away. Not all news is interesting in a news portal. While some like to stay tuned with the ongoing pandemic, others want to know what's happening in the White House. While some want to know what kind of impact the financial world has had due to the pandemic, others want to stay on top of the political news. So, here is this intelligent app that understands and curates the news broadcast according to the readers' choices.



User comments and opinions are most welcome here. They could also use the platform for some healthy debates and discussions with other users alike. Readers can laugh, share, cry, upvote, downvote think, comment and reply to the news articles. From everyday weather report to full coverage on latest news, readers can get breaking news alerts ahead of other sources. The app consists of personalized reading space where users can add their favorite news categories that they want to follow. They can also have a convenient browsing experience with separate tabs for different categories. News Break is a must-have news app for everything from local briefings to handpicked headlines from the nation and the world.



https://www.newsbreak.com/arizona/phoenix



About https://www.newsbreak.com/

News Break is the Nation's #1 Intelligent Local New App which is available on both App Store and Google Play. With national and international news across categories, the app helps readers stay on top with latest updates each and every day.



