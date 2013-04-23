NewSegmentation: Hybrid and Electric Vehicles for Land, Water and Air Market Trends 2013 - 2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Market sectors and technology trends

1.2. Numbers of manufacturers

1.3. Electric cars - the most unpredictable market

1.4. Market drivers

1.4.1. Market by territory

2. INTRODUCTION

3. HEAVY INDUSTRIAL EVS

4. LIGHT INDUSTRIAL, BUSES AND OTHER COMMERCIAL EVS

5. MOBILITY FOR THE DISABLED

6. TWO WHEELED EVS AND ALLIED VEHICLES



IDTechEx provides forecasts and analysis of all electric vehicles, land, water and air. IDTechEx has studied this sector for 13 years so far and each year new categories become significant, this year being the turn for car-like vehicles not homologated as cars to become a separately forecasted category because of a lift-off in sales. Mainstream hybrid and pure electric cars, are of course important and they are closely covered by IDTechEx but they are something of a special case. Being massively loss-making, forecasting sales of hybrid and pure electric mainstream cars is largely a matter of forecasting very uncertain levels of industrial, government and other financial support. They are the largest sector by value but industrial/commercial EVs are very close behind at $93 billion in 2023 and they are already profitable for most manufacturers.



10 Year Forecasts Across All EV Sectors



Mobility vehicles for the disabled and golf cars are among the very profitable vehicles today but for specialist component and system suppliers, marine, aircraft and military EVs are worth a look, for example. Then again, certain EV markets are recession proof and others very recession prone. Some markets are almost entirely in developing countries over the next decade and others hugely concentrated in one developed country. It is therefore essential that those anywhere in the hybrid and pure electric vehicle supply chain and other interested parties look at the whole picture of this burgeoning, largely profitable, disruptive business and that can best be done by reading the 24 IDTechEx reports on the subject and employing the PhD level IDTechEx consulting team. This is the IDTechEx master report, replete with figures and forecasts for the whole business. The other reports drill down to the vehicle, component and system sectors involved.



Comprehensive Applicational and Geographic Spread



This report is uniquely comprehensive in applicational and geographical spread. Primarily it presents statistics and forecasts including back up data such as conventional vehicle sales and market drivers. There is even comparative data such as statistics and forecasts by other analysts and by regional trade associations. There is some coverage of technology trends and considerable tabulation of manufacturers and by type of vehicle made and which are world leaders in value sales and why. There is little anecdotal text and information already available on the web, the illustrations and tables being largely original and deriving from IDTechEx analysis and private sources as well as extensive interviews carries out in 2013.



