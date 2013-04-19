NewSegmentation: Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Growth 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Research Description

1.2 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market, By Application

Chapter 5 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market, By Geography

Chapter 6 Company Profiles



Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) analyzes and estimates the global demand for S-SBR over a period of six years from 2012 to 2018, in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The report identifies and analyzes key drivers and inhibitors affecting the market demand along with the opportunities present and available over the next few years. The study also provides detailed raw material analysis in terms of their properties, current prices, future price trend and their global market share.



The S-SBR market has been segmented based on applications and on a regional level. An analysis is given in detail for each of its applications along with its drivers and restraints in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) spanning a period from 2012 to 2018. In addition, the report has also been segmented in terms of region and gives consumption of S-SBR region-wise. Accordingly, regional data on a granular level has been provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). This segment discusses the demand of S-SBR in terms of its applications in each region, with respect to volume (kilo tons) as well as revenue (USD million).



A detailed analysis of the value chain for S-SBR has been included for enhanced understanding of the market. The Porter’s five force analysis has also been discussed in detail. In addition, the report includes comparison of emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) and solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR). Besides, there is a focus on S-SBR with regards to points such as need for S-SBR, shift in consumer preference, role of S-SBR in tackling challenges, proliferation of S-SBR and challenges to the S-SBR market. Product portfolio of leading S-SBR manufacturers such as Lanxess, Versalis, Asahi Kasei and Michelin has been elaborated in the report in addition to the market shares of leading manufacturers segmented region-wise.



Key market participants profiled in this study include Lanxess, Sinopec, Michelin, Dynasol Elastomers, SIBUR Holding JSC and Asahi Kasei. The detailed profile includes attributes such as overview, financial data, recent developments, business strategy and SWOT analysis.



S-SBR Market, by Application:



Tire

Footwear

Polymer Modification

Adhesives and Sealants

Others



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above applications with respect to the following geographical markets:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



In addition, the report consists of product portfolios for companies such as:



Lanxess

Polimeri Europa

Styron

Asahi Kasei

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

LG Chem



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow S-SBR manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about manufacturing, designing marketing, growth strategies and thus gain competitive advantage.



