Newsholme Financial Services Initiates New Marketing Program to Provide Tax Preparation Services in New York

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Newsholme Financial Services, Inc. is launching a new marketing program that will enable the firm to provide services for its tax preparation clients in New York (matawan nj tax preparer) . The company’s new office will be located in the heart of Manhattan, at 2 Penn Plaza, with a newly launched website, NYtaxpreparation.net.



With years of financial experience under its belt, Newsholme Financial Services’ newly personalized tax preparation program will offer a broad range of services for business owners, executives and independent professionals, at competitive rates.



Newsholme is already a well-established financial services firm in the state of New Jersey, where it offers comprehensive tax services for clients, including preparation, planning, IRS issues, back taxes, liens and levies, and bankruptcy. With its newly opened New York office, the company will offer clients computer software tools that check and recheck tax returns to identify potential problems that might be more closely explored by the IRS, as well as electronic filing.



In addition, Newsholme’s tax preparation marketing program shows clients how to adjust payroll withholding to get a better return on money on a weekly basis, along with identifying potential deductions to limit a company’s tax liability for next year. The firm also prepares yearly bookkeeping, including preparation of Schedule C and income tax returns, alongside a system that allows a company to maintain its books accurately throughout the coming year.



Other offerings under the Newsholme Financial Services umbrella include personal planning, personal estate planning and elder care for family members. Among business services offered: small business accounting, Quickbooks, payroll, part-time CFO, audits, reviews and compilations, cash flow management, bank financing, business valuation, strategic business planning, succession planning, new business formation, non-profit organizations and internal controls.



For more information, contact:

John Newsholme

Newsholme Financial Services, Inc.

99 Main Street

Matawan, NJ, 07747

Phone: 732-290-7777

Fax: 732-290-1335

info@newsholme.net

http://www.newsholme.com/