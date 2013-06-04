Newspaper Offers Guide for Tackling Alps MTB Routes

Weybridge, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- To signal the start of the 'mountain stages' in the Giro D'Italia, British newspaper The Telegraph has put out a guide for tackling Italy's hardest cycling climbs, which include at least one Alps MTB route.



Encompassing six of the most famously difficult mountain climbs in the country, the feature purports to be a guide for beginners wishing to emulate their cycling idols, but contains little in the way of tips, instead settling for a brief history of the spot and information about how to access it and where to find refreshments which will nevertheless be useful for beginners.



Of the nine peaks chosen, nearly half – four – are located in the province of Lombardy, with a further two in Veneto. Alps MTB routes are represented by the famous Passo Dello Stelvio, the second highest paved path in the mountain range and a popular tourist hotspot.



Passo Dello Stelvio was considered “the best driving road in the world” by popular British television programme Top Gear, mostly due to its succession of hairpin turns, which will delight cyclists as much as motor enthusiasts.



Other routes mentioned in the article include 'cyclist magnet' Monte Grappa, the stage for more than one World War I skirmish between Austria and Italy; the infamous Muro di Sormano; Il Ghisalio; Monte Zoncolan; Passo di Mortirolo, described by Lance Armstrong as his toughest climb ever; the stunning sights of Passo Giau; and Passo di Gavia, one of three difficult climbs in quick succession riders will have to tackle in this year's edition of the Giro d'Italia.



The 2013 Giro has started on May 4 in Naples, and will end on the 26th in Brescia. It is the 96th edition of this prestigious competition. Pre-race favourites include last year's Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins.



