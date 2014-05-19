Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Newspapers: Global Industry Guide " to its huge collection of research reports.



Introduction



The global newspapers industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size researchmoz 160x160(value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global newspapers market.

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global newspapers market.

Leading company profiles reveal details of key newspapers market players’ global operations and financial performance.

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global newspapers market with five year forecasts.

Compares data from Asia-Pacific, Europe, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom and United States, alongside individual chapters on each country.

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Highlights



The global newspapers market had total revenues of $107.8bn in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.9% between 2009 and 2013.

Newspaper circulation volume increased with a CAGR of 0.8% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 513.5 million newspapers in 2013.

The performance of the market is forecast to decline further but with a slower pace, with an anticipated CARC of -0.2% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $106.7bn by the end of 2018.



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