Newton Animal Hospital Offers Full Service at MA

Newton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Newton’s state-of-the-art animal hospital and pet center has opened its doors, conveniently located at 602 Washington Street in Newton Massachusetts.



Dr. John de Jong, Boston’s award winning mobile veterinarian, has opened central Newton’s first full service, state-of-the-art veterinary hospital to provide expert care to dogs, cats and other small animals.



Newton Animal Hospital handles a variety of cases from office visits to all types of surgeries in a pristine, friendly environment. The hospital will also be home to a pet boutique offering hard-to-find and top quality pet-themed gifts. In addition to clinical and consultative care, services include grooming and dentistry.



Dr. de Jong, owner of the successful Boston Mobile Vet for more than 26 years, is well known to pet owners throughout Greater Boston. He has received numerous accolades and honors including Best of Boston, and was the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Massachusetts Veterinary Association.



He can be heard regularly taking pet questions on the popular Howie Carr show on WRKO AM and his weekly article “Ask the Vet” can be read weekly in the Boston Herald.



About Dr. de Jong

Dr. De Jong currently sits on the Executive Board of the American Veterinary Association and is intimately involved in his alma maters, Tufts University and the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.



Media Contact

www.newtonah.com