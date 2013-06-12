Newton Counseling Center Now Offers Clients Phone and Online Coaching and Counseling Services

Newton Centre, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- In an effort to make counseling and coaching even easier for existing and new clients to access, Newton Counseling Center now offers online counseling, online coaching or phone sessions in addition to in-person appointments. David Poles, the practice’s owner, is an executive coach, licensed mental health counselor, certified rehabilitation counselor and licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Using both psychotherapy and coaching techniques, he is committed to offering clients the highest standard of services, ethically and with complete confidentiality.



Individual online counseling works for people who are comfortable enough with technology to consider therapy in a new way. It’s a perfect alternative for those who are ready for therapy but short on time. Online life coaching and counseling sessions are conducted via secure, encrypted chat and email. Poles engages in therapeutic email exchanges or real time, conversational chat with clients. Clients can send detailed information about their situations, taking time with their words and concerns. Poles responds within 48 hours with comprehensive feedback, suggestions and recommendations. The time between emails can be valuable for reflecting on responses.



“The use of language can be very powerful. Using text as the basis for therapy is much like reading a book that paints the picture perfectly while the movie might not do justice,” said Poles of this new choice for clients.



Newton Counseling Center also offers various types of phone sessions to accommodate out of area clients or those who simply prefer the convenience of talking by phone. Clients begin with an initial conversation and consultation to cover the issues and concerns they want to work on. From there, Poles offers options from 15 minute phone conversations to unlimited monthly sessions.



Poles uses his 15 years of experience to offer a variety of individual coaching, counseling and therapy services, working with clients to set and achieve goals. As an executive coach, he helps business owners, professionals and executives improve their relationships and work performance. As a licensed psychotherapist, he works with clients and their loved ones who may be struggling with active addiction or mental illness. His patient, encouraging and forward-thinking approach brings clients many benefits including: improved decision making and relationships; reduced anxiety and depression, learning how to get and stay sober; a healthy balance between work and family; managing and reducing anger; more assertive communication with friends, employers, co-workers and family; and learning how to grow from adversity.



About Newton Counseling Center

David Poles, owner of Newton Counseling Center is an executive coach, licensed mental health counselor, certified rehabilitation counselor and licensed alcohol and drug counselor with more than 15 years of experience. Poles provides therapy and coaching services, taking a customized approach with each client to help them be successful. For more information, visit: http://www.newtoncounselingcenter.com