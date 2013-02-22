Newtown Party Rental Is Now Offering Chair Rental in Montgomery County, PA

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Trying to plan a wedding in Montgomery County and need a tent as well as tables and chairs? Well, look no further than Newtown Party Rental, as the company is excited to announce that they have expanded their party rental services to now offer chair rentals in Montgomery County, PA. Not only will the company be able to supply the tents for the wedding or event, but their trucks and team members will now be able to deliver and arrange the chairs needed for the affair.



Having a reliable party rental services company is necessary to ensure that any event is a success. With Newtown Party Rental, customers will have the option of selecting from a variety, as well as a multitude of different tables, chairs, and linens. In fact, much of their inventory is available in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes.



If customers call Newtown Party Rental early enough, they will also be able to help coordinate as well as order all things that are of necessity. No longer will customers have to wait to be called back in order to get an affair scheduled. Newtown Party Rental has been providing chair rentals in Bucks County, PA, for years, and they will be sure to provide the same elite services to Montgomery County customers just as they do for their Bucks County customers.



Newtown Party Rental also has a huge inventory of additional furnishings and decorations for all kinds of special events. Some of them include dance floors, beverage services, serving pieces, entertainment rentals, concessions, and more. By simply logging onto their website and clicking through their inventory, a person will truly see why Newtown Party Rental has been around as long as they have, and will provide nothing but the best chair rentals and party services in Montgomery County.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, customers can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair.



