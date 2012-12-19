Newtown Party Rental Is Now Offering Table and Chair Rentals in Bucks County, PA

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Newtown Party Rental is delighted to announce that they are now offering table and chair rentals in Bucks County, PA. Newtown Party Rental is one of the go-to services for everything that a party-goer needs. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With their table and chair rentals now available in Bucks County, they will surely be able to alleviate the burden of having residents ponder and worry about where they will get steady and gorgeous chairs for their event.



Newtown Party Rental realizes that a party needs to be affordable and elegant. When a potential client comes to them looking to plan and event, their event planners will be sure address all of the concerns he or she has with planning and determining a budget for the event. Newtown Party Rentals party rental services in Bucks County will be sure to meet the needs of an individual who takes the time to call them right away. The only thing a person has to do is call and meet with them once in order to go over all of the requirements, and then the event will begin being planned out with their event planners.



Putting together an event in Bucks County can be troublesome and a person may be weary that the rental company may be untrustworthy. However, this is not the case with Newtown Party Rental, is they will work with any client to make any event as wonderful as possible. A recent reviewer on Google.com was noted as saying that, “I chose Newtown Party Rental for my outdoor wedding. They were great from start to finish. The Owner and his staff were helpful for anything I needed, asked, etc. They delivered when they said they would and they came for pick up when they said they would. They were always friendly and helpful. I think on such an important day having vendors who do what they say they will do is extremely important and there wasn't a moment along the way that I had any doubts or concerns. Thanks NPR for making my wedding day great.”



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, customers can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with years of experience in the party rental services industry. To hear more about Newtown Party Rental’s tables and chairs now available in Bucks County, along with the other services and products they offer, be sure to visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com/.