Newtown Party Rental Now Accepting Event Planning Appointments for Summer 2014

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With warmer weather finally here, and the sizzling summer season quickly approaching, people are beginning to plan their summertime parties and events. Whether people are interested in planning a graduation party, birthday celebration, or anniversary gathering, Newtown Party Rental is here to help. The company is pleased to announce they are now accepting consultation appointments for event planning in Philadelphia, Bucks County and surrounding areas. The company has been assisting with the event planning decision of Philadelphia and Bucks County residents for over 25 years, and plan on making the events happening in the summer of 2014, more exciting than ever.



Newtown Party Rental is currently featuring a variety of new party rental items on their website. Part of the event planning process is figuring out which accessories are needed to turn the party into a first-class event of a lifetime. After figuring out the wedding day and venue, the next part of the process is deciding on the party rental items.



One of the highlights of any event is the toast. Whether guests are toasting the couple who just tied-the-knot, or the couple who has been married for fifty years, the toast signifies unity. However, it is hard to propose a toast when there are no glasses. That is why party hosts can find glassware, including “The Kate” on the website. Party hosts can rent these pilsner glasses at eighty cents apiece so everyone can enjoy.



Newtown Party Rental of Philadelphia also has tiny martini glasses available for rent at sixty cents apiece. The martini glasses are a great addition to a wedding reception or any other event. For more information, please call 267-352-3134.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will complement the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.