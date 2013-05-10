Newtown Party Rental Now Allows Customers to Make Party Rental Orders on Their Website

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The warm weather is here, and many people who are throwing a party for a graduation, communion, birthday, or are planning a wedding, love to head outdoors where there is more space and fresh air t party. However, Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate, which is why renting a tent from Newtown Party Rental will be somewhat of an insurance policy, especially because the party must go on. Newtown Party Rental now allows customers browsing online to rent tents, tables, linens, chair rentals in Bucks County, etc. right online where they don’t even have to leave the couch.



The professionals from Newtown Party Rental understand that this is an extremely hectic time of year and by simply looking at the inventory that is available online and what they have to offer will save a lot of time when it comes to ordering. For those who found what they like but have further questions, they can feel free to call and ask for any recommendations as to how large of a tent is needed for the occasion, etc.



With everything readily available, they have all the supplies in order to make the event a huge success. Their courteous team members know how important having a great party for a birthday, wedding, graduation, etc. can be to someone, which is why Newtown Party Rental is fully staffed with courteous team members and professionally trained tent installers to make sure it is secure for the event. Emotions run high with spring fever, school coming to an end, and outdoor sports beginning leaving no time to call to talk and find the tent one is looking for. With a variety of categories, full of different style tents one will be able to see on their own time whether installation and delivery are included in the prices. Hosts will see that some are easier to install than others and are not needed by a professional to put up. Newtown Party Rental urges those with any further questions on to call immediately.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com