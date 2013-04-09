Newtown Party Rental Now Available to Help with Party Planning for Communions This Spring 2013

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Newtown Party Rental is now available to help with party planning for Communions this spring 2013. For those who have children, and they are celebrating the sacrament of Holy Communion, it is big deal for Christians considering it is the first time a child is able to receive the gift of Christ. With that being said, there is no better way to celebrate this milestone in a child’s life than to invite those near and dearest to them for a party. The professionals at Newtown Party Rental will be able to help the child’s guardians plan this special event with all of their needs. Don’t be left out in the rain this spring season, which is known for its surprise thunderstorms and rain showers.



Breaking it down into what is needed for the party makes for a much easier planning process, which is a good place to start when it comes to planning one’s Holy Communion party. Newtown Party Rental being known for its full service party essentials, makes it the one stop shop when planning both large and small events. For more than 25 years they have been providing Bucks and Montgomery County residents with their customer focused services. From dance floors, cooking equipment, to tabletops and décor, they have grown their inventory to acquire the needs of their loyal customers.



After finalizing the guest lists, their professionals will be able to determine how large of a tent one will need for their event. This will also help determine how many tables and chairs are needed. For chair rentals in Bucks County, they have numerous options to choose from in different colors and styles. If one has a large or extended family and are looking to go all out for this holy celebration, they can even include concessions such as cotton candy, hot dogs, bubble machines, popcorn, etc. for all of the children to enjoy. Call Newtown Party Rental today before it is too late to plan a child’s Holy Communion Party this spring season as a family rejoices this milestone in life.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



