Newtown Party Rental Now Has a New and Full Inventory Available for Spring 2013 Events

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Spring is the time of year when everyone is looking to get outdoors, have parties, mingle and have any type of event small or large. So, no matter what the occasion may be, whether it is a spring wedding, graduation party, or anniversary, the professionals at Newtown Party Rental now have everything in order for the spring event to be a huge success. As the trees begin to bloom and tulips sprout up, it is a beautiful time of year to celebrate just about anything. Newtown Party Rental now has dance floors, cooking equipment, wedding décor, various styles of tents, tables, linens, and chair rentals for Bucks County residents available.



The professionals in the tent rental industry know far too often that Mother Nature can be very unpredictable which is why tents can be a lifesaver, especially when it comes to outdoor ceremonies. Rain or shine, the event should go on without any hiccups along the way. There is also one tip that Newtown Party Rental would like to recommend: be sure if the event is being held on the grass that one is familiar with the draining. For instance, if the location is at the bottom of a hill, this may cause for some issues if there was a storm.



As new life begins to blossom in the springtime, it makes for a perfect time to celebrate birthdays, milestones, marriages, or anything for that matter. So, don’t let the weather withhold a host from planning outdoor events, contact Newtown Party Rental for various sizes that will cater towards the crowd that will be in attendance.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be. To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com