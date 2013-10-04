Newtown Party Rental Now Offering Concession and Game Rentals for Fall 2013 Events

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Newtown Party Rental, one of the premier companies offering party rentals in Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering rentals of concessions and games for fall 2013 events. They offer a large assortment of concessions and games to make the next party the best it can be.



A birthday party is the perfect occasion to rent some novelty concessions such as a cotton candy machine, hot dog machine, popcorn machine, or sno-cone machine. All concession machines also have the accessories available for rent and purchase. For example, the sno-cone machine also has the sno-cone cart for rent and sno-cone cups and syrup available for purchase. Serving the iconic sno-cone makes a kids birthday party one to remember and something all the kids will be talking about. A popcorn machine with all the accessories is perfect for both kids and adults. It makes the perfect go-to snack for the duration of the party. Popcorn boxes or bags are available for purchase to make serving the popcorn easy and allowing for easy clean up.



Newtown Party Rental also offers games for rent at the next party. Games such as horseshoes or volleyball will make the party more active and fun. Both games are perfect for kids and adults alike. Another fun rental is a bubble machine. Kids love bubbles and having lots of bubbles constantly floating around during the party gives the event a special feel. All of the concessions can be used under a tent or canopy for protection from the elements.



As one of the leaders in tent rentals in Bucks County, PA, Newtown Party Rental has a large variety of tents and canopies available for rent. They also offer tables, chairs, linens, dance floors, décor, and cooking equipment. Make the next event one to remember with some of the fun novelty concession machines available through Newtown Party Rental.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.