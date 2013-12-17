Newtown Party Rental Now Offering Lighting Packages for All Special Events

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Newtown Party Rental is pleased to announce that they are now offering lighting packages for all special events. Lighting can make a big difference in the overall ambiance of an event and take it to the next level for a small investment.



Newtown Party Rental lighting packages will turn a tent from ordinary to extraordinary for any special event including a wedding, holiday party, retirement party, family reunion, sweet sixteen, or any other special event. Newtown Party Rental offers professional quality stringed lights, chandeliers, and stationary lights that will give the space a more intimate and charming feel. Newtown Party Rental also offers other rentals such as a disco ball, globe lights, theatrical lights, center pole lights, and dimmer switches to control the level of brightness throughout the event.



Lights are beautiful for not only holiday parties, but for any event during any season throughout the year. Many customers ask if a tent can be used in the winter and Newtown Party Rental can put up a tent as long as the ground is not frozen. Even if the weather is chilly, a tent can still be used outdoors. Newtown Party Rental has a wide variety of add-ons for a tent such as sidewalls and heating units to keep all of the guests comfortable and cozy throughout the duration of the event.



Newtown Party Rental is a one-stop shop for all tent, canopy, and party rental needs. They have added concessions and games to their growing list of rental items and also offer beautiful décor accessories that are available for rent. A bar can also be rented for the duration of the event, which can be used for cocktails or food. Contact an event specialist today to get a quote for a lighting package or any of the other items that Newtown Party Rental offers.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.