Newtown Party Rental Now Offering Rental Services for Corporate Events

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- When it comes to their party rentals for Philadelphia events, Newtown Party Rental does not only offer them for private events such as birthdays, graduations, and showers, but also for weddings and corporate events. Large organizations whether they are a non-profit or just celebrating a holiday, the professionals at Newtown Party Rental will be able to assist them in getting the equipment they need. With their large inventory they are able to provide for large gatherings that need tents, chairs, linens, concessions and even dance floors.



Newtown Party Rental also offers much more than just tent and chair rentals in PA, they have everything it takes to make a corporate event a success and they are excited to offer these services to businesses in the Greater Philadelphia area. As a one-stop shop, one who is organizing the event or celebration will be at ease knowing they don’t have to call multiple vendors for all of their supplies and party rental equipment. Not only will the company have all the equipment ready for the day of the event, but they will also have an experienced staff that will work with the organizer to ensure that every product is of quality.



The professionals from Newtown Party Rental strive to work for a stress free party planning process. Planning corporate events doesn’t have to be overwhelming, especially for a smaller organization that may not have the time to figure out how much party supplies are needed in order to fit everyone comfortably. Newtown Party Rental is extremely flexible with their party rental services and will be able to accommodate a client’s needs the best they can. They not only provide quality equipment for the big day, but also want to make sure the event goes as planned and delivers positive vibes for all the guests in attendance. For more information on Newtown Party Rental’s corporate party rental equipment contact them today to start planning.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer please visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.