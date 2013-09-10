Newtown Party Rental Now Offering Variety of Concessions and Games

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Offering Bucks County party rentals for nearly three decades, Newtown Party Rental has been helping host all types of events. Whether it is an elegant formal affair or a big birthday party for children, Newtown Party Rental makes planning a large scale event seem like a breeze. Furthermore, Newtown Party Rental has an extensive inventory to accommodate virtually any request. From formal linens and china to dance floors, Newtown Party Rental can turn an ordinary party into an extraordinary event. Now, Newtown Party Rental is making events even more fun, with a variety of different concessions and games.



Nothing screams fun quite like cotton candy and games. That is why Newtown Party Rental offers several different games and concession stands that can be stationed at an event. Newtown Party Rental can truly help any party planner turn their event into one that attendees will never forget. Guests of all ages will appreciate the added element of excitement provided by games. Newtown Party Rental can help set up horseshoes, volleyball, arts and crafts, bubble machines, and more. Having a variety of games at a party will ensure that guests of all ages will have a great time.



Games aren’t the only thing that can provide an extra sense of enjoyment for guests; Food can be fun too. Newtown Party Rental offers a large selection of amusement and carnival style concessions. Some of the most popular concession items that can accompany a tent rental Philadelphia include: hot dog carts, snow cone machines, popcorn carts, cotton candy carts, and more. Regardless of the occasion, Newtown Party Rental will make it an event to remember.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.