Newtown Party Rental Now Offering Wedding and Shower Décor Rentals

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Newtown Party Rental is pleased to announce that they are now offering Wedding and Shower Décor rentals. These décor pieces are perfectly chosen to enhance a tent rental for a wedding celebration event.



Newtown Party Rental can provide everything needed to make the special wedding celebration the very best it can be. They provide rentals for everything from tables and chairs to the linens and candles. They provide rentals for timeless traditions such as a wishing well, a wedding arch, or a treasure chest. Each item is decorated in white to provide the perfect piece of décor for the wedding or shower celebration. Tent rentals are not only for warm weather occasions. Newtown Party Rental provides rentals for heaters that can be used throughout the tent to make it the perfect comfortable temperature for the guests at the party. Decorating a tent for a wedding or shower can be a very fun and creative process. With the help Newtown Party Rental, decorating a tent can be as simple as renting the tent itself. They provide unique décor such as a bird cage, candelabras, and dripless candles. They also provide table linens, which are available in several different colors and textures. A few examples of linens include sports collection, holiday collection, satin collection, organza collection, lace, and many more.



Tents can be rented to include sidewalls, heating units, and lighting. Don’t let the cold weather discriminate against a tent rental for the upcoming wedding celebration. With the addition of Newtown Party Rental’s plethora of décor items, any wedding celebration can be the most beautiful and unique celebration for the guests and host. Contact Newtown Party Rental today for a rental quote and to request more information.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.