NewTress Virgin Hair Launches Social Contest, the New Face of NewTress Modeling Competition

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- NewTress, an online retailer of affordably priced hair extensions and wigs, is holding a contest to find the next face of NewTress on Facebook. This competition is part of a line of new social media efforts to brand NewTress and educate women on the beauty and affordability of NewTress hair extensions. Young women of any ethnicity, size and hair length are encouraged to enter, but in order to win their friends must vote for them.



The contest is accessible through Facebook but can be shared through Twitter, Pinterest, Google Plus, Email or other social networks so their friends can participate and find them as well. The three winners will receive at least $150 worth of clip in hair extensions and $100 in payment, but also receive high quality pictures from a professional photo shoot, complete with hair, nails, makeup and wardrobe, courtesy of the NewTress Team.



Upcoming social contests will include Haunted Hair Styles, a Vlogger Hair Styling Competition and a Holiday Makeup Competition, across various social networks.



About NewTress

The company entered the hair industry in 2013 to challenge the stereotypes about hair extension and beauty. NewTress looks to help every woman achieve their beautiful potential by embracing their tress, in an affordable and fun way. NewTress provides high quality 100% human hair extensions from Brazil and the Philippines giving their customers a mixture of great quality and low price.



PR Contact –Carla Alves. Public Relations Assistant. NewTress. carla.alves@newtress.com. For more information on the contest go to https://www.facebook.com/NewTress?sk=app_477948252227620 or www.newtress.com.