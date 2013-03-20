Newvansuk.com Offers a One Stop Shop for Commercial Vans

Newport, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Jeff Edwards of http://www.newvansuk.com announces today the release of a new website to aid van shoppers in the United Kingdom in their new vehicle purchases. Offering to meet the main dealer price of any other dealer in the United Kingdom, newvansuk.com is poised to become a leader in van sales throughout the realm.



When looking for new vans , customers face limited options. A traditional dealership may provide a selection of vans from a short list of dealers, but the number of vans available will be small. Newvansuk.com works with van manufacturers from Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall and others, to provide a full list of brand new vehicles to meet the needs of any customer.



Newvansuk.com streamlines the purchasing process by putting power in the hands of the consumer by allowing the customer to comparison shop several vans from multiple manufacturers at once. The consumer can choose any van from the website and have it delivered to their home or office. In this way newvansuk.com eliminates the hassle of traveling to a dealership to search for a vehicle.



For shoppers that need a little more guidance in choosing a vehicle, newvansuk.com offers live chat support on their website. Here vehicle experts can help customers find the perfect van to meet their needs without the pressure of a commissioned salesperson.



In addition to making the ordering and purchasing process easier, newvansuk.com is able to provide financing on their vehicles. Financing terms for vehicle purchases range from 36 to 60 months and the payments are VAT free. For customers who wish to lease instead, newvansuk.com has lease terms as short as 24 months, with a deposit of 1 to 6 months due at signing. Other financing and purchasing options are available to purchasers if needed, but shoppers with special needs should check with newvansuk.com for more information.



