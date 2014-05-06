NewYorkCoin May Take Bitcoin by Storm in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- In 2009, Bitcoin took the financial market by storm by offering a peer-to-peer payment method, an alternative on the current solutions that had far too many negatives. In 2014, NewYorkCoin (NYC) is offering an improved Bitcoin alternative for those interested in the trade of digital currencies in New York. Here, we will explore more about this potentially revolutionarily cryptocurrency and its benefits.



Bitcoin NYC – New York Coin



As Bitcoin develops from strength to strength, NewYorkCoin is targeting Bitcoin users in New York to ensure that they are aware this new alternative is available.



The main benefit of this Bitcoin New York alternative is that it offers much faster transaction verifications. Faster transaction confirmations equates to higher security and enhanced fraud protection by confirming all previous transactions every 30 seconds.



Bitcoin New York – why choose NewYorkCoin



It now seems inevitable that digital currencies will ultimately be how people choose to send/receive money in the future. Transaction speeds are faster, security is much better than what can be offered by traditional solutions as no personal details are involved, and the fees are either very low or non-existent.



The New York Coin Foundation is currently raising awareness of this digital currency platform by offering residents of the city 1 million NewYorkCoin to use risk free. It is their aim to be the most accepted digital currency in the city and by offering 1 million NYC, they aim to raise awareness of an improved system.



To claim the 1 million NYC reward simply find and snap a photograph of the newyorkco.in sticker, which have been posted all around Manhattan (hint: check Little Italy, SoHo and Greenwich Village).



Bitcoin NYC – where now?



While currently the unofficial digital currency, the growth of NewYorkCoin within the first month after launch has been significant enough that it has already caused quite a buzz. With a Litecoin source and similar specs to Dogecoin, we believe that NYC has what it takes to become the number one recognized digital currency in one of the world’s largest cities.



The New York Coin Foundation

342 Broome St

New York, NY 10013

www.newyorkco.in

suppor42@newyorkco.in

Charles Kartchner, NYC Supporter

(800) 521-4535