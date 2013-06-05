NexBoom Campaign with WELL-MED GLOBAL Continues

Wanchai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Lou Zant, President of NexBoom Universe http://www.nexboom.com/, a wholly owned subsidiary of NexBoom Universe Group http://www.nexboomuniverse.vg/, has announced that the NexBoom campaign with WELL-MED GLOBAL INC, LLC ® http://www.wellmedglobal.com , is progressing. WELL-MED GLOBAL strives to provide a very high quality of Health and Beauty products. WELL-MED is dedicated to their customers and desires to raise the bar in the business of providing high caliber health and beauty products. Their array of products is based on GOOD science as well as being safe and effective for their intended uses.



Tom Lee, WELL-MED’s CEO states: ”WELL-MED’s Daily™ helps the skin to look significantly younger with regular usage, diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, gives skin that youthful glow we all desire, and gradually fades away sun and age spots”. WELL-MED also offers specialized Aesthetic Treatments (i.e. Derma Stamping, Micro-Derm Abrasion, etc.), with Human Growth Factors for the skin, through Corporate owned Treatment Centers as well as Treatment Centers that have been Authorized by WELL-MED. Treatments are provided by Certified, Licensed Professionals.



As we mature, our skin loses its ability to heal naturally, which results in a decrease in collagen production, loss of antioxidants in the skin, loss of elasticity, baggy eyes, and the increased appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The products and services offered by WELL-MED GLOBAL are being used successfully for the treatment of acne, encouraging healthy hair growth, reducing the appearance of scars, supporting the skin during post-procedure healing, and in shortening the healing time of burn wounds.



WELL-MED GLOBAL is committed to a wide range of humanitarian causes and activities around the world. Charitable work will always be integral to the Family of WELL-MED GLOBAL, which believes that all people should have the opportunity to reach their full potential, contribute to society, and strive for a better future. As a growing company, they continue to seek out superior and effective merchandise to add to their product line -- items that can complement their current product offerings. WELL-MED prides itself on customer satisfaction, and is constantly striving for the business of the repeat Customer.



When their complete arsenal of marketing weapons are deployed, NexBoom can reach more than 50,000,000 people in 90 days with highly refined, specifically designed messages that help clients to become the name brands that are sought by the public. Traditional marketing and public relations strategies may get results after years of laying the groundwork, and spending millions and millions of dollars. However, NexBoom consistently brands products and services rapidly, and at a fraction of the cost. As such, the results of the fully executed plans can be staggering.



NexBoom offers a full suite of proven online marketing solutions developed by industry thought leaders and tested through years of e-commerce experience. NexBoom creates and implements comprehensive online marketing campaigns and acquires customers through online and offline touch points.



