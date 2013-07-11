NexBoom Campaign with WELL- MED GLOBAL Progresses Well

Mahé, Seychelles -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Lou Zant, President of NexBoom Universe, http://www.nexboom.com/ a wholly owned subsidiary of NexBoom Universe Group, http://www.nexboomuniverse.vg/ , has announced that the ongoing campaign with Well-Med™ Global is progressing well. Well-Med™ Global is an international company dedicated to providing both top-shelf skin rejuvenation systems and unique, powerful business opportunities. Well-Med unites Science, Health and Beauty in one of the newest and most effective breakthrough technologies for Age-Defying skincare solutions, produced under the strictest conditions and using Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).



Growth factors are proteins that promote the growth, organization, and maintenance of cells and tissues. The topical application of growth factors has been clinically proven to help reverse photo-damaged skin. Well-Med's Daily™ serum used for “daily” application is formulated utilizing Human Growth Factors (GF) that are manufactured in an FDA approved facility.



Besides their impressive line of skin care products, Well-Med also offers specialized Aesthetic Treatments (i.e., Derma Stamping, Micro-Derm Abrasion, etc.) with Human Growth Factors for the skin. These specialized treatments are provided by Certified, Licensed Professionals through Corporate owned Treatment Centers, as well as Treatment Centers that have been authorized by Well-Med.



The Well-Med GF Facial Treatment uses a pharmaceutical-grade product containing the highest concentration of natural growth factors. The Facial Treatment is designed to enhance the skin's natural process of regeneration and repair by stimulating collagen production, promoting healthy circulation, and increasing cellular renewal.



GF-technology is also being used successfully for the treatment of acne, encouraging healthy hair growth, reducing the appearance of scars, supporting the skin during post-procedure healing, and shortening the healing time of burn wounds.



About WELL-MED GLOBAL

WELL-MED GLOBAL was founded to provide high quality products that are based on GOOD science and are safe and effective for their intended use. WELL-MED is committed to their customers and continues to seek out high quality, effective products that can complement their current product offerings. We strive for the repeat Customer.



As well as providing a number of high-caliber products and services, WELL MED GLOBAL is committed to a wide range of humanitarian causes and activities around the world. Charitable work will always be integral to the Family of WELL MED GLOBAL, who believes that all people should have the opportunity to reach their full potential, contribute to society, and strive for a better future.



About NexBoom

NexBoom offers a full suite of proven online marketing solutions developed by industry thought leaders and tested through years of e-commerce experience. NexBoom creates and implements comprehensive online marketing campaigns and acquires customers through online and offline touch points.



When their complete arsenal of marketing weapons are deployed, NexBoom can reach more than 50,000,000 people in 90 days with highly refined, specifically designed messages that help clients become the name brands that are sought by the public. Traditional marketing and public relations strategies may get results after years of laying the groundwork, and spending millions and millions of dollars. However, NexBoom consistently brands products and services rapidly, and at a fraction of the cost. As such, the results of the fully executed plans can be staggering.



For more information, contact Adrian Fellows at

info@nexboomuniverse.vg

NexBoom Universe Group, Ltd.

2/F Shui On Centre 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Telephone: +852-2824-8673

Hong Kong