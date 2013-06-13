NexBoom Helps Clients Customize Their Messages

Wanchai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Lou Zant, President of NexBoom Universe, http://www.nexboom.com/ , a wholly owned subsidiary of NexBoom Universe Group, http://www.nexboomuniverse.vg/ , announced today that NexBoom’s technology can customize client’s messages to more rapidly reach their desired market. Using their social media marketing approach, the NexBoom team has started to create proprietary technology that goes out into social networks, and listens for what is being said about various products and services. By gleaning this type of information, NexBoom can then customize messaging content to be what people are already talking about, and then supply action-driven offers that motivate these users to do something in response.



An astute observer of human nature, Lou Zant has always had a knack for seeing how people congregate themselves around great ideas and excellent products. And, knowing how to create the right kind of messaging that magnetizes people is what has helped him to create iconic American brands. As such, when looking at the phenomenon known as "social media," Zant realized that this was an obvious and natural evolution for the art of marketing: By observing where people naturally connect through technology, and then supplying them with relevant and highly compelling offers for products and services, people organically identify themselves with the messaging while sharing this news with the people they know.



With the use of Lou Zant's long-standing creativity, proven "boomer" experience and highly tested business acumen, and combining it with "nex-gen" internet and social media philosophies, NexBoom has truly evolved into a driving force. Because the NexBoom team has an incredible grasp of social media, and the power it can unleash, they have built an extensive client base willing and able to tap into their knowledge of social media marketing.



Statistics tell us that 1 out of every 14 people on the earth has a profile on Facebook - the most popular global social media platform. Of these people, the average person has 132 friends, and 87% of Facebook users spend an average of one hour and fifty two minutes per day using that platform.



According to Google, the first NexBoom campaign the team created reached what they call second-tier-adherence in only 90 days. What that means is that in just three months, one out of every four people in America recognized the name of their client. That was when it became clear that NexBoom had the power to change the way companies market their products - not only in the US, but all over the world.



When their complete arsenal of marketing weapons are deployed, NexBoom can reach more than 50,000,000 people in 90 days with highly refined, specifically designed messages that help clients to become the name brands that are sought by the public. Traditional marketing and public relations strategies may get results after years of laying the groundwork, and spending millions and millions of dollars. NexBoom brands products and services quickly, and at a fraction of the cost. As such, the results of the fully executed plans can be staggering.



