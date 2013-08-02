NexBoom Highlights WELL-MED GLOBAL Business Opportunities

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Lou Zant, President of NexBoom Universe http://www.nexboom.com/ , a wholly owned subsidiary of NexBoom Universe Group http://www.nexboomuniverse.vg/ , WELL-MED GLOBAL INC, LLC ® http://www.wellmedglobal.com , reports that he is enthused about the unique business opportunities offered by WELL-MED GLOBAL INC., LLC ®. By integrating a uniquely defined business model that incorporates the massive reach of direct sales, with the exclusivity of their patented GFt (Growth Factor technology) product line, WELL-MED is developing a marketing and branding company that is as patently different as the products their Brand Consultants are permitted to sell.



Growth factors are proteins that promote the growth, organization, and maintenance of cells and tissues. The topical application of growth factors has been clinically proven to help reverse photo-damaged skin. GF-technology is also being used successfully for the treatment of acne, encouraging healthy hair growth, reducing the appearance of scars, supporting the skin during post-procedure healing, and shortening the healing time of burn wounds.



WELL-MED GLOBALis positioned to be a brand leader in the Anti-Aging, Health and Wellness, and Beauty Industries due to the fact that their patented formulas are not limited to one single industry.



Through their business model, Brand Consultants can sell the line of GFt Daily products directly to others, as well as help to set up Authorized Treatment Centers (ATC) that have access to the WELL-MED line of pharmaceutical grade serums. Through these ATC's, Brand Consultants can offer their customers access to advanced GFt Therapies that amplify their anti-aging results - and increase their loyalty to the WELL-MED brand.



WELL-MED GLOBAL strives to provide a very high quality of Health and Beauty products. WELL-MED is dedicated to their customers and desires to raise the bar in the business of providing high caliber health and beauty products.



The array of products WELL-MED offers are based on GOOD science as well as being safe and effective for their intended uses.



WELL-MED GLOBAL is committed to a wide range of humanitarian causes and activities around the world. Charitable work will always be integral to the Family of WELL-MED GLOBAL, which believes that all people should have the opportunity to reach their full potential, contribute to society, and strive for a better future. As a growing company, they continue to seek out superior and effective merchandise to add to their product line -- items that can complement their current product offerings. WELL-MED prides itself on customer satisfaction, and is constantly striving for the business of the repeat Customer.



About NexBoom

NexBoom offers a full suite of proven online marketing solutions developed by industry thought leaders and tested through years of e-commerce experience. NexBoom creates and implements comprehensive online marketing campaigns and acquires customers through online and offline touch points.



When their complete arsenal of marketing weapons are deployed, NexBoom can reach more than 50,000,000 people in 90 days with highly refined, specifically designed messages that help clients to become the name brands that are sought by the public. Traditional marketing and public relations strategies may get results after years of laying the groundwork, and spending millions and millions of dollars. However, NexBoom consistently brands products and services rapidly, and at a fraction of the cost.



