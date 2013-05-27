NexBoom's Marketing Tools Increase Efficiency

Istanbul, Turkey -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Lou Zant, President of NexBoom Universe, a wholly owned subsidiary of NexBoom Universe Group, http://www.nexboomuniverse.vg/ , has announced that NexBoom’s engineering team has developed tools that increase efficiency for clients. This array of talent and tools is making their offerings and abilities known to an even broader base. In the digital marketing arena, NexBoom is unique. Their team of forward-thinking engineers develops tools that enable them to streamline marketing processes, thus facilitating a vast amount of visibility and recognition in a brief window of time. NexBoom employs several proprietary systems which allow influence into the most personal web-based contact points for consumers, and delivers a comprehensive approach spanning all forms of digital media.



There are intriguing things that can be done with technology and the avenue of social media to advance any enterprise to the next level of productivity in their particular niche or industry. Creating recognizable and powerful brands throughout the United States and around the world, NexBoom operates from the perspective that every successful commercial endeavor must come away from the gate positioned with strong branding and identity. The key components established by NexBoom align well with the creativity and vision of their clients, producing remarkable results. The business practice of executing long and short term strategies enables NexBoom, using a unique assortment of original technologies, to assist their clientele in the achievement of their objectives.



By using their unique social media technologies to track what interests the public, NexBoom has the ability to customize messaging content to be relevant to what people are already talking about, and then supply compelling action-driven offers that drive these users to do something in response. This has facilitated many of NexBoom's prominent clientele to increase and intensify their exposure. Once a person responds in social media, they are engaged. When working with an engaged user, NexBoom then has the ability to push the messaging beyond a single user.



When their complete arsenal of marketing weapons are deployed, NexBoom can reach more than 50,000,000 people in 90 days with highly refined, specifically designed messages that help clients to become the name brands that are sought by the public. Traditional marketing and public relations strategies may get results after years of laying the groundwork, and spending millions and millions of dollars. However, NexBoom consistently brands products and services rapidly, and at a fraction of the cost. As such, the results of the fully executed plans can be staggering.



About NexBoom

NexBoom offers a full suite of proven online marketing solutions developed by industry thought leaders and tested through years of e-commerce experience. NexBoom creates and implements comprehensive online marketing campaigns and acquires customers through online and offline touch points.



