NexBoom's Marketing Tools Increase Efficiency

Wanchai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Lou Zant, President of NexBoom Universe, a wholly owned subsidiary of NexBoom Universe Group, http://www.nexboomuniverse.vg/ , has announced that the NexBoom engineering team continues to develop tools that increase visibility and efficiency for their clients. The broad array of tools and talent at NexBoom is making their offerings and abilities known to a broadly growing audience.



NexBoom employs several proprietary systems which allow influence into the most personal web-based contact points for consumers, and delivers a comprehensive approach spanning all forms of digital media. Their team of future-oriented engineers continually develops tools that enable them to streamline marketing processes, thus facilitating a vast amount of visibility and recognition in a brief window of time.



NexBoom is unique in the digital marketing arena. Because the NexBoom team has an incredible grasp of social media, and the profound power it can unleash, they have built an extensive client base willing and able to tap into their knowledge of social media marketing.



Intriguing things can be done with technology and the avenue of social media to advance any enterprise to the next level of productivity in their particular industry or niche. Creating recognizable and powerful brands throughout the United States and around the world, NexBoom operates from the perspective that every successful commercial endeavor must begin their trajectory from a position with strong branding and identity.



The business practice of executing long and short term strategies enables NexBoom, using a unique assortment of original technologies, to assist their clientele in the achievement of their objectives.The key components established by NexBoom align well with the creativity and vision of their clients, producing remarkable results.



Using their unique social media technologies to track what interests the public has facilitated many of NexBoom's prominent clientele to increase and intensify their exposure. NexBoom has the ability to customize messaging content to be relevant to what people are already talking about, and then supply compelling action-driven offers that drive these users to do something in response. Once a person responds in social media, they are engaged. When working with an engaged user, NexBoom then has the ability to push the messaging beyond a single user.



Traditional marketing and public relations strategies may get results after years of laying the groundwork, and spending millions and millions of dollars. However, NexBoom consistently brands products and services rapidly, and at a fraction of the cost.



About NexBoom

When their complete arsenal of marketing weapons are deployed, NexBoom can reach more than 50,000,000 people in 90 days with highly refined, specifically designed messages that help clients to become the name brands that are sought by the public. As such, the results of their fully executed plans can be staggering.



NexBoom offers a full suite of proven online marketing solutions developed by industry thought leaders and tested through years of e-commerce experience. NexBoom creates and implements comprehensive online marketing campaigns and acquires customers through online and offline touch points.



For more information:



Contact Adrian Fellows at



NexBoom Universe Group, Ltd.

2/F Shui On Centre

6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai,

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852-2824-8673

info@nexboomuniverse.vg