NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. High End Solvent Recycling Equipment

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. is a new age organization dedicated to recycling and has a high end and high performance assortment of advanced solvent recycling equipment. These systems are widely used and suitable for manufacturing site or any kind of industrial production site. The offered range of houses equipment of some of the prominent models like IST Models, DIGIT Models, ECOPLUS Models, Continuous Models and many more.



NexGen solvent recyclers come in different capacity to serve varied recycling purposes and match the requirements of low, medium, and high volume applications. The use of this machinery for solvent recycling also reduces the need for operator intervention and maintenance on a daily basis, while the waste recovery system is tailor made to suit the individual needs of clients. Besides this, the offered solvent recovery solutions are enduring, efficient, secure, flexible and in conformity with regulatory guidelines and standards. In addition to this, solvent recyclers from NexGen Enviro Systems reduce the consumption of time and money by eliminating the need to purchase virgin solvent and pay fees for disposable services.



The company has emerged as the trusted recyclers of many heavy duty industries for its ultra-modern solvent distillation units like low volume, medium volume, high volume and Continuous Solvent Distillation Units. Irrespective of its capacity, every solvent distillation unit of NexGen Enviro Systems gives dependable and smooth functionality and their superlative working condition lasts for years.



About NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc.

Located in Lindenhurst, New York, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc., has over 8,000 customers utilizing solvent distillation and cleaning systems and offers many different types of solvent distillers’ equipments as well as cleaning systems. NexGen Enviro has been serving all levels of government agencies, all branches of the military, defence contractors, printers, and all disciplines of manufacturing, automotive, woodworking, and more. These customers range in size from small shops to Fortune 100 companies. The company helps the industry giants to help them find waste solvent recovery solutions that will work for their unique organizations.



To know more, please visit: http://www.nexgenenviro.com



Contact Details:

190 E. Hoffman Avenue Lindenhurst

New York 11757

PH: 631.226.2930